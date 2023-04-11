Banks in 'more precarious situation' creating risks for global growth, IMF chief economist warns

Interest rate rises have increased banks' vulnerabilities — and their response presents a significant risk to global growth, the International Monetary Fund's chief economist warned Tuesday.

"We are concerned about what we have seen in the banking sector, particularly in the U.S. but maybe also in other countries, might do to growth in 2023," Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas told CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche in Washington, D.C.

Central bank hikes have increased funding costs for banks, while lenders have also seen some losses in assets like long-term bonds.

"Banks are in a more precarious situation. They have healthy cushions, but it's certainly going to lead them to be a little bit more prudent and maybe cut down lending somewhat," Gourinchas said.

In one scenario, the IMF sees funding conditions for banks tightening further and squeezing lending, bringing its forecast of 2.8% global growth in 2023 down to 2.5%.

Gourinchas said its models had also forecast a more adverse scenario where financial stability is not contained.