Boeing aircraft deliveries jump as airlines await new jets for travel rebound

An aerial view of the engines and fuselage of an unpainted Boeing 737 MAX airplane parked in storage at King County International Airport-Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, June 1, 2022.

Boeing delivered 64 planes last month, the most since December, while some customers continue to await new aircraft to capitalize on a boom in travel.

The handovers included seven Boeing 787 Dreamliners, which the company resumed deliveries of in mid-March after addressing a data analysis flaw that was reported in late February. Boeing also handed over 52 of its bestselling 737 Max jets, just as it gears up to increase production of the planes.

Both Boeing and Airbus planes have arrived late to some customers as the world's two largest manufacturers of commercial jets grapple with lingering supply chain and worker training strains from the Covid pandemic.

Last month, Stan Deal, CEO of Boeing's commercial aircraft unit, told reporters at an industry event in New York that the company plans to increase production of the 737 Max planes "very soon" from the current rate of 31 a month, but he didn't provide further detail. The company has targeted deliveries of more than 400 Max planes this year.

Boeing also reported net orders for 38 planes in March as demand picks up for new jets. Recent high-profile sales have come from United Airlines , which ordered at least 100 Dreamliners late last year, Air India and two Saudi airlines.