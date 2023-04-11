Moderna says it expects up to $15 billion in sales of Covid, RSV, flu vaccines in 2027

Moderna on Tuesday said it expects to see between $8 billion and $15 billion in sales from its Covid, RSV, flu and other respiratory vaccines in 2027.

The biotech company said it sees a corresponding operating profit in the range of $4 billion to $9 billion. Those respiratory product estimates are supported by additional research investments of $6 billion to $8 billion "over the next few years," Moderna added.

The announcement comes ahead of Moderna's Vaccine Day on Tuesday. At the annual event, the company will present updates on its vaccine portfolio to investors and analysts eager to see how the company will navigate its post-pandemic boom.

Moderna said earlier this year it expects $5 billion in mRNA Covid vaccine sales in 2023, a steep drop from the $18 billion the shot raked in last year. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company's Covid vaccine remains its only commercially available product.

Moderna highlighted efforts to beef up its pipeline, saying it expects to launch six major vaccine products "in the next few years."

The new 2027 guidance "represents an upside to the low profitability expected this year given the smaller" Covid market, Jefferies Analyst Michael Yee wrote in a Tuesday note.

But Yee said to expect investors to debate the guidance because it's unclear "where seasonal viruses are going especially COVID for now."