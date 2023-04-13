European markets expected to open mixed as investors digest key U.S. inflation data

European stock markets are expected to open mixed Thursday as investors digest key inflation data out of the U.S. released Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 0.1% in March and 5% year on year, according to the Labor Department, which showed that while U.S. inflation is still high, there are continuing signs that it is decelerating.

Investors will also be analyzing minutes from the March Federal Open Market Committee meeting which showed that Fed officials anticipate the U.S. economy will enter a recession in the aftermath of the recent banking turmoil.

European stocks closed slightly higher Wednesday, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 closing up 0.1%.

U.S. futures tied to the S&P 500 were little changed early Thursday morning, while Asia-Pacific markets were mostly lower on Thursday in response to data out of the U.S.