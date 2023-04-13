The yen could reach 120 per dollar, up 20% from October's peak

A Japanese 10,000 yen and a U.S. 100 dollar banknote juxtaposed against each other in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, June 20, 2016.

The Japanese yen could strengthen to 120 per dollar by the end of the year on the back of a change in the central bank policy.

"We have quite high conviction in our view — we're looking at 125 [per dollar] by the end of June, and we're actually looking at 120 by the end of this year," said Craig Chan, Nomura's head of global FX strategy.

The forecast is supported by Nomura's view that the Fed has reached "the peak" in terms of hiking rates, as well as how Japanese financial holding company expects the Bank of Japan could to tweak its yield curve policy.

"We believe the Fed is at the peak. But I think it's also about the local story. There's certainly, in our view, still tweak risk around BOJ policy," said Chan.

In his inaugural briefing on Monday, the BOJ's new governor Kazuo Ueda emphasized his intention to "maintain unconventional monetary policies" to achieve the central bank's 2% inflation goal, local media reported.