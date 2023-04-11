Stock futures are flat ahead of key March inflation data: Live updates

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Stock futures were flat in overnight trading Tuesday as investors turned their focus to March's highly anticipated inflation report.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched 19 points higher, or 0.06%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures traded flat.

Stocks ended Tuesday's regular session mixed. The S&P 500 closed little changed, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.29% and Nasdaq Composite lost 0.43%. Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors finished positive, led to the upside by a 0.9% gain in the energy sector. Information technology stocks slumped 1%, led to the downside by chip names and megacap software giant Microsoft .

Wall Street looked ahead to March's consumer price index, a key data point that could affect the Federal Reserve's rate decision come May. It could also cement the case for a stop to the central bank's rate-hiking regime. Economists polled by Dow Jones predict that CPI rose by 0.2% in March, compared to a 0.4% gain in February.

"It kind of feels like the calm before the storm," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at the Carson Group. "I mean it's light volume, not a lot of big moves today. Traders are just kind of getting the eye on the prize, looking to that big CPI number."

Minutes from the Federal Reserve's March policy meeting are also due out Wednesday, and slated to offer further clues into the mindset behind the central bank's 25 basis point hike in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank's collapse and the turmoil that rattled the broader banking sector.

Later in the week, the health of the U.S. economy and consumer will be put to the test as first-quarter earnings season kicks into full gear. Banking behemoths JPMorgan Chase , Wells Fargo and Citigroup are on deck, as well as health-care giant UnitedHealth .