Manifest Space with Morgan Brennan

"Manifest Space" hosted by CNBC's Morgan Brennan focuses on the billionaires and brains behind the ever-expanding opportunities beyond our atmosphere. Featuring conversations with the mega moguls, industry leaders, and start-ups in today's satellite, space, and defense industries. Brennan sits down with the billionaires looking to invest in the next frontier and guides listeners on how to get in. In "Manifest Space," sit back, relax, and prepare for liftoff.