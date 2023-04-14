Singapore tightens monetary policy; Asia markets rise as more data shows U.S. inflation cooling

The Monetary Authority of Singapore tightened its monetary policy for the sixth time in its cycle on Friday.

The central bank said it will re-center the mid-point of the exchange rate policy band, known as the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate, up to its prevailing level.

The slope and width of the band will not change, MAS said. The central bank manages monetary policy through setting the exchange rate and not interest rates.

"Although Singapore's GDP growth was expected to slow, MAS had assessed that a further tightening of monetary policy was needed to help dampen still-elevated inflation and ensure medium-term price stability," MAS said.

Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry said its gross domestic product grew 0.1% in the first quarter of 2023 year-on-year, advance estimates showed.

That's lower than the previous period's growth of 2.1% and also lower than the Reuters poll of economists that had forecast growth of 0.6% compared to a year ago.

Compared to the previous quarter, the economy contracted by 0.7%.

The Singapore dollar strengthened to 1.3202 against the U.S. dollar on Friday morning.

