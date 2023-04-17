GM reveals Buick Envista as brand's last new gas-powered vehicle

DETROIT – General Motors on Monday revealed the last new gas-powered Buick vehicle ahead of the brand's transition to an all-electric domestic lineup by 2030.

The final new traditional nameplate for the brand will be the 2024 Buick Envista, a small crossover that has the look of a sedan but the ride height and storage of a comparable SUV. It features a smooth, long exterior with styling inspired by the brand's well-received Wildcat concept car last year.

The Envista will replace the Buick Encore as the brand's entry-level model, starting at $24,495 for a base model and $29,695 for a top-end Avenir model. GM discontinued production of the Encore last year in exchange for a larger "Encore GX" vehicle that starts between about $26,000 and $35,000.

"There just seems to be an enormous opportunity at the price point," Sam Russell, Buick marketing director, said during a media briefing. "The Envista we honestly think is just a great opportunity for conquesting. … That's kind of our objective is to be the conquest champion within GM."