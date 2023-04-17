Ukraine war live updates: Putin and China's defense minister hail military ties; Ukraine landmine clearance to take a decade

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with China's Defense Minister Li Shangfu on Sunday, marking the latest high-profile meeting between Russian and Chinese officials in recent months.

Putin hailed the deepening military cooperation between Moscow and Beijing, saying recent joint military exercises had strengthened "the extremely trusting, strategic nature of our relations."

Russia's defense ministry said Friday that Li would also meet Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during the visit, with the officials set to discuss cooperation in the defense sphere and issues of global and regional security.

The meeting between top Russian and Chinese officials will fuel further speculation that the countries are pursuing deeper military cooperation as the war in Ukraine continues and relations with the West deteriorate. Both countries previously hailed a "no limits" partnership.