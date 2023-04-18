Ukraine war live updates: Putin makes rare visit to meet troops in Ukraine; Moscow could be diverting troops to Bakhmut

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a rare trip to meet Russian military commanders and troops fighting in Ukraine, a move widely seen as a morale- and image-boosting exercise.

The Kremlin said Tuesday that Putin had visited the headquarters of troops stationed in the Kherson region of southern Ukraine which is partially occupied by Russian forces, and was briefed on the military situation there by air force and army commanders.

On arriving at the headquarters, Putin reportedly said, "I don't want to distract you from your direct duties related to command and control, so we are working here in a business-like manner, briefly, but concretely," news agency Tass reported.

"It is important for me to hear your opinion on how the situation is developing, to listen to you, to exchange information," Putin said.

His trip is the first made to the Kherson region and is being seen as a morale-boosting exercise as Russian Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter. It's also an attempt by Russia to legitimize and promote its belief that Kherson, a region it declared to have annexed last September, is now a part of Russian territory.