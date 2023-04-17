Supreme Court declined to block $6 billion student loan settlement. Here's who qualifies for forgiveness

The Supreme Court last week declined to block the settlement of a class-action lawsuit brought by student loan borrowers who say they've been defrauded by their schools. Now, the U.S. Department of Education will be able to continue delivering on the $6 billion loan forgiveness settlement.

More than 150 schools, mostly for-profit institutions, were involved in the settlement.

Three of those institutions — Lincoln Educational Services Corp., American National University and Everglades College Inc. — had petitioned the highest court. They've argued that they were denied due process with the settlement and that it harms their reputation.

Consumer advocates applauded the justices' decision.

"Today's swift and decisive action from the highest court should end, once and for all, any ongoing debate about the legitimacy of this settlement," said Eileen Connor, president and director of the Project on Predatory Student Lending.

Career Education Colleges and Universities, a trade association representing for-profit colleges, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Here's what borrowers need to know about the settlement.