Apple opens its first store in India as it looks for a new generation of iPhone users

A view of Apple's first company-owned store in India to be launched inside the Jio World Drive mall at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai.

Apple on Tuesday opened its first store in India, highlighting the importance of the market to the iPhone maker's future.

The first store, called Apple BKC, is located in the populous city of Mumbai. Apple on Thursday will open another store in the capital of Delhi.

The Cupertino giant said it has been present in India for more than 25 years.

"India has such a beautiful culture and an incredible energy, and we're excited to build on our long-standing history," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a press release published Monday.

Cook posted a photo of himself and staff at the new apple store on Monday.

Apple is aiming to boost sales and manufacturing of iPhones in India in a move analysts say resembles its strategy when it first entered China, now one of the company's biggest markets.

Apple claims its Mumbai store is "one of the most energy-efficient" locations in the world and has a dedicated solar energy system and has zero reliance on fossil fuels for the store's operations. Apple BKC runs on 100% renewable energy, Apple said.

Cook has long viewed India as a key market to Apple's future and in February he said he was "bullish" on the world's fifth-largest economy and the company is putting a "significant amount of energy" into the market. Cook traveled to India for the opening of the store, nearly seven years after his first visit as Apple CEO.

India's smartphone market, however, has been dominated in recent years by Samsung and Chinese brands such as Xiaomi , with low-to-mid-tier priced devices finding support from customers in a price-sensitive market. Apple has very little market share in India.

But India is undergoing a "premiumification of market," according to Neil Shah, partner at Counterpoint Research. Smartphones priced above $400 now account for 10% of the total volumes of handsets shipped versus 4% before the pandemic, according to Shah. He said this category of smartphones accounts for 35% of total smartphone market revenue.

"Apple as usual has got the timing right on 'peaking at the right time' with its flagship store strategy to catalyse this trend in its favour," Shah told CNBC via email.

India has a growing middle class, a young and "mobile first" population willing to pay more for phones, especially in Mumbai and Delhi, two of the country's wealthiest cities and the location of the new Apple stores.