Federal court strikes down a California city's natural gas ban

A federal appeals court ruled Monday that Berkeley, California, cannot enforce a ban on natural gas hookups in new buildings, saying a U.S. federal law preempts the city's regulation.

The ruling from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco was a response to a case from 2019 by the California Restaurant Association against the city of Berkeley. In the appeal, the three-judge panel said the U.S. Energy Policy Conservation Act of 1975 preempts the city's ban on the installation of natural gas piping within new construction.

"By completely prohibiting the installation of natural gas piping within newly constructed buildings, the City of Berkeley has waded into a domain preempted by Congress," Judge Patrick Bumatay, a Trump appointee, wrote for the panel.

The decision could have ramifications for efforts by other cities and counties in California to ban natural gas appliances in new buildings to help reduce climate-changing greenhouse gas emissions. A few dozen cities across the country, including San Francisco, New York City, San Jose, Seattle, and Cambridge, Massachusetts, have also moved to ban natural gas hookups in some new buildings, citing environmental and health reasons.

All three judges on the panel were Republican appointees. The ruling reversed a 2021 decision by a U.S. district judge who had blocked the challenge to the city's ban.