Majority of Americans say Trump's indictment won't affect their vote, CNBC survey finds

Former U.S. President Donald Trump departs from Trump Tower to give a deposition to New York Attorney General Letitia James who sued Trump and his Trump Organization, in New York City, April 13, 2023. Mike Segar | Reuters

The indictment of former President Donald Trump on felony charges in New York looks to be having little effect on Americans' support for his candidacy, but a majority of Americans say bringing charges against the ex-president was "a good thing" for the rule of law in the country. The CNBC All-America Economic Survey found that 58% of participants said Trump's indictment would have no effect on how they vote, with men ages 18 to 49 years, non-conservative Republicans and those earning less than $30,000 among those least likely to be influenced by the development. "For Independents, it does lean them a little bit negative, but not overwhelmingly so," said Jay Campbell, partner at Hart Research, which served as the Democratic pollster for the survey.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards CNBC

A quarter of those polled said they are less likely to vote for the former president due to the indictment. Women – especially younger women – Black Americans and those with college and post-graduate degrees are most likely to say their vote has been affected. The survey, which polled 1,000 people across the country, was conducted between April 6 and April 11 and has a margin of error of +/-3.1%. At the same time, 53% of the public agreed with the statement that the indictment "is a good thing for the country, because it shows that no one is above the law, not even the former president of the United States." It was overwhelmingly supported by Democrats, but also 64% of younger Americans, 60% of women and 54% of Independents.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards CNBC