Chinese EV giant BYD says self-driving tech is more valuable for factories than cars

BYD's new luxury brand Yangwang is selling its first model, the U8, for more than 1 million yuan ($160,000).

SHANGHAI — Fully autonomous driving is "basically impossible" and the technology would be better applied to manufacturing, according to Chinese battery and electric car company BYD .

Many electric car and tech companies are working on self-driving technology. Using a form of the tech for assisting drivers with parking and other tasks is increasingly a feature that Tesla and electric car brands in China are using to attract buyers — with an eye on full autonomous driving.

But BYD, by far the largest domestic seller of electric cars in China, has taken a different view.

"We think self-driving tech that's fully separated from humans is very, very far away, and basically impossible," Li Yunfei, a spokesperson for BYD, said in Mandarin, translated by CNBC.

"When we think about [self-driving tech] from all aspects, from human psychological safety needs, from ethics, from regulation, from technology — including application in this industry — we haven't figured out [the logic] and we think it is probably a false proposition," Li told reporters on the sidelines of the Shanghai auto show on Tuesday.

"There may be many industries and businesses that invest a lot of money on this [tech], and after investing for many years it will prove it leads nowhere," he said.