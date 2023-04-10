Warren Buffett-backed BYD announces new shock absorption tech for premium EVs

BYD's Han electric car, pictured here at the 2021 Shanghai auto show, is one of the most popular new energy vehicles in China.

SHENZHEN, China — Electric vehicle giant BYD is banking on new driver-assist technology to smooth out car rides and get the edge on its EV competition.

BYD, backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway , announced Monday a new technological system for stabilizing car rides through rugged terrain, sharp turns and even shallow water. The shock absorption tech is set to be a feature of the company's recently launched premium brand Yangwang.

"Traditionally, luxury cars were determined by brand and history. For luxury new energy vehicles, it's a matter of what tech and products," BYD founder Wang Chuanfu said in Mandarin at a launch event Monday, according to a CNBC translation.

He claimed the tech represented a "breakthrough" that “leads and surpasses foreign technological level.”

The update comes ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show, set to kick off next week, where many Chinese car companies are set to make product and model announcements.

Part of the tech system uses the same "lidar" sensors used in assisted driving, according to BYD. Lidar, short for "light detection and ranging," uses lasers to create detailed maps of the surrounding area.

The automaker said in a release its new "DiSus" system "provides a foundation for the future development of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)."