How to avoid getting dropped from Medicaid as states narrow coverage

As a pandemic-era policy winds down, millions of people on Medicaid may lose their coverage — even though they remain eligible, advocates say.

For the last three years, due to the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, states have been required to provide continuous Medicaid coverage to enrollees in order to get federal funding. That meant people on Medicaid couldn't be dropped from the program during that time.

"From March 2020 to March 2023, people could only enter Medicaid, and no one was at risk of losing coverage," said Kosali Simon, professor of health economics at the O'Neill School at Indiana University.

Starting this month, however, states are resuming the usual eligibility redetermination process, which may lead to difficulties for millions of Americans, many of whom are already in a vulnerable position.

"The Medicaid population is disproportionately low income, with chronic or debilitating conditions, and they also frequently move residences or do not speak English as their primary language," said Caitlin Donovan, a spokesperson for the National Patient Advocate Foundation.

The expiration of the so-called continuous coverage provision could result in as many as 14 million people losing their Medicaid coverage, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Nearly 7 million people may be dropped from their plans even though they still qualify.

"The states may not have the correct contact information for them, or even if they do, [enrollees] may not realize what the forms are when they receive them in the mail," Donovan said.

Here's how to avoid losing your Medicaid coverage if you believe you remain eligible.