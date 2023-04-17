Apple wants to be 'top of wallet' with new savings account, expert says. Here's how its 4.15% offer compares to top rates

In this article AAPL Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

How Apple's savings account yield stacks up

The highest savings yields in the Bankrate database are now more than 5%, according to Rossman. That includes UFB Direct, which is offering 5.02%. Apple's 4.15% savings account now lands in 11th place on Bankrate's rankings, he said. Still, Apple may have an advantage when it comes to the top offerings for rates due to its brand recognition, Rossman said. "At Bankrate, we tend to be fans of anything that gets people saving more and getting better returns," Rossman said. "This is definitely a big, important, popular company entering this space." The savings account provides a "seamless factor" for Apple enthusiasts who are already using the company's phone, card or buy now, pay later service, he said. The savings account is intended to be a sidecar to the Apple Card, so daily cash back earnings get deposited there, Rossman noted. It is also possible to transfer outside funds to the savings account. Importantly, Apple's savings account is offered through Goldman Sachs, and is FDIC insured. That means its accounts are generally federally insured for up $250,000 per depositor. Experts have emphasized that FDIC, or Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, coverage should be high on savers' wish lists in light of the recent collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Goldman Sachs has its own high-yield accounts through Marcus, which currently offers a 3.9% rate.

'Best incentive in years to shop around'

Even as interest rates on savings have kicked up, savers are largely not taking advantage of the higher yields that are now available, Bankrate's research has found. A recent survey conducted by the website found just 22% of savers are earning interest rates of 3% or more on their cash. Savers with accounts at big brick and mortar banks are probably earning "next to nothing," Rossman said. Many people can probably earn a much better return by switching banks, he said. "There's definitely the best incentive in years to shop around," Rossman said. To be sure, many people may find it difficult to find extra cash to sock away when rising rates has made paying debts more expensive and inflation has pushed up prices for everyday items.

