Just 22% of savers are earning 3% or more on their cash. Here’s how to find better interest rates

Over the last 15 years or so, the interest rates you could earn on your cash were very low. And while the Federal Reserve has changed that with a recent series of interest rate hikes aimed at combating high inflation, many savers still do not know they could be earning more on their cash. "So few people are earning competitive returns on their savings, despite an environment of very compelling returns," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate. As more accounts provide 4%, 4.5% or even 5% interest and still rising, it's surprising more dollars are not migrating to those returns, he said. Just 22% of savers are earning interest of 3% or more on their accounts, according to a recent Bankrate survey. (The online report was conducted between late February and early March and included 3,674 adults.) That includes 7% who are receiving interest rates of 4% or more. Most savers are earning far less, with 24% of respondents earning between 1% to 2.99%, and another 24% earning less than 1%. Some savers — 16% — are not earning any interest at all, while 14% said they don't know if they are earning any returns on their cash.

1. Open an online account

Most people are not earning competitive rates on their cash either because they have left it in the same account for years or they simply do not have savings set aside, McBride said. While many people spend hours a day online, they are failing to look for better places to park their cash, he said. "Take 15 minutes and open an online account," McBride said. There are high-yielding, nationally available, federally insured accounts available that require no minimum deposit or no online balance, he noted. "That is literally available to anyone," McBride said. You may not want to limit your search to online savings accounts if it's nonemergency money. Certificates of deposit, or CDs, Series I bonds, Treasurys and money market funds are also offering competitive returns for your cash.

2. Keep tabs on your money

Even after you've found a place for your cash, be sure to keep tabs on it. "It's worth checking back and seeing if your bank is still among the most competitive," McBride said. You may be able to find a better deal elsewhere for your cash as banks jockey to provide the most competitive rates. If you're not paying attention, you may miss out, McBride said.

3. Make sure your savings are federally insured