FDIC coverage limits may be raised above $250,000 again. How experts say you can have more of your deposits insured

In this article SBNY Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

Nicoletaionescu | Istock | Getty Images

watch now

"If you have under $250,000 in a bank account, this is of no concern to you — you are fully insured," said Jill Castilla, president and CEO of Citizens Bank of Edmond, a community bank located in Edmond, Oklahoma. "It's just whenever you are starting to see those limits that you might have some exposure," Castilla added. Experts say there are still ways to gain FDIC coverage even if you are over that $250,000 limit.

Find institutions guaranteeing higher deposits

FDIC insurance generally covers $250,000 per depositor, per FDIC-insured bank, per ownership category. But certain financial institutions may work around those limits by working with other financial institutions to guarantee higher deposit levels. Citizens Bank of Edmond offers additional coverage, with a limit of $150 million per depositor, through IntraFi Network. "If you're able to use IntraFi, then you don't necessarily have to go to another bank to get another $250,000," Castilla said.

If you have under $250,000 in a bank account, this is of no concern to you — you are fully insured. Jill Castilla CEO of Citizens Bank of Edmond

Because the bank's average deposit is typically $25,000, Citizens Bank of Edmond does not use the amplified coverage often, Castilla said. To enroll, customers need to sign an agreement to allow the bank to use IntraFi to cover their deposits. Customers can also review the list of banks in the IntraFi network and exclude those with which they prefer not to have deposits, Castilla said. Those who sign up with IntraFi can choose from different products with either variable or fixed rates provided through money market funds or certificates of deposit, Castilla noted.

From the depositor's standpoint, the process should be easy. "The banker should be having these conversations with them if they have uninsured deposit exposure," Castilla said. Of note, there are ways of obtaining coverage for balances in excess of $250,000, including the Depositors Insurance Fund, which is privately sponsored by the industry. Some states also provide backstops for FDIC insurance, Castilla noted. Other kinds of accounts may offer different protections, such as the National Credit Union Administration for credit union deposits or Securities Investor Protection Corporation for brokerage accounts. To be sure, it is best to read the fine print to fully understand your coverage limits.

Add beneficiaries to your account

Another way of getting more than $250,000 in coverage for your deposits is to add beneficiaries. If you have $1 million in deposits, for example, you would only have $250,000 covered on your own, Castilla said, leaving $750,000 uninsured. But if you add four beneficiaries — a spouse and three children — that provides another $750,000 in coverage, or $250,000 per person, so long as those beneficiaries do not have other deposits at the bank, Castilla said. Before you use this strategy, you should carefully consider how this will fit into your estate plan.

watch now