Yellen says uninsured deposits may be at risk in future bank failures. Here’s how FDIC coverage works

People wait for service outside Silicon Valley Bank in Menlo Park, California. John Brecher | The Washington Post | Getty Images

For many consumers, this week's bank failures may bring back memories of the 2008 financial crisis. While experts say this time is different, there's no guarantee another failure may not happen again. Certain other institutions have also showed signs of stress this week. First Republic received financial aid from other financial institutions to help curb its woes, while Credit Suisse also borrowed billions. Experts say now is the time to make sure your deposits are protected.

How FDIC coverage works

The limit for FDIC coverage is $250,000 per depositor, per bank, in each account ownership category. Since the independent government agency began providing coverage in 1934, no depositor has lost insured funds due to a bank failure. The FDIC is funded by premiums paid by banks and savings associations. "The majority of Americans are going to be covered by FDIC insurance because most Americans have less than $250,000 in a specific bank account," said Ted Jenkin, a certified financial planner and CEO and founder of oXYGen Financial, a financial advisory and wealth management firm based in Atlanta. He is a member of CNBC's Financial Advisor Council.

The amount of insurance is based on legal ownership name, according to Jude Boudreaux, a CFP and senior financial planner at The Planning Center in New Orleans who is also a member of CNBC's Financial Advisor Council. For example, a married couple with a business may have up to $250,000 insured in an account in one spouse's name, up to $250,000 insured in an account in the other spouse's name and up to $250,000 insured in a business account.

How to check, boost FDIC protection

If you want to know whether your deposits are FDIC-insured, check your bank statement, Jenkin said. "If you're going to a bank or you're putting your cash anywhere, that's the first question you want to ask, 'The money I'm depositing now, is it FDIC-insured?'" Jenkin said. You may also check the FDIC's Electronic Deposit Insurance Estimator to see whether your funds are insured at your institution and whether any portion exceeds coverage limits.

Customers outside a Silicon Valley Bank branch in Beverly Hills, California, on March 13, 2023. Lauren Justice | Bloomberg | Getty Images

One way to boost your FDIC coverage is to open accounts at other banks, particularly if you have more than $250,000 in deposits, Boudreaux said. If you want additional coverage, you may also want to talk to your current bank, Boudreaux suggested. In some cases, they may work with other FDIC-insured institutions to have larger cash deposits protected and insured. Small businesses may also want to explore the possibility of pursuing additional coverage through multiple banks.

Other financial safety nets may help

Treasury bills are also a strong option now, as short-term bills currently have a good yield and are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. "They're as good as it gets from a safety standpoint," Boudreaux said. Not all accounts provide FDIC coverage, Jenkin noted. For example, a brokerage account opened with a financial advisor will likely be covered by the Securities Investor Protection Corporation, or SIPC.