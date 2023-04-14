This is the ‘best defense’ against inflation, says financial advisor

Catherine Mcqueen | Moment | Getty Images

Inflation is gradually falling but remains high, meaning consumers' budgets continue to be stressed by fast-rising prices. For some, that might mean making tough financial tradeoffs — an exercise that starts by coming to terms with the situation and making an honest assessment of your needs, said Lazetta Rainey Braxton, a certified financial planner and co-CEO of virtual planning firm 2050 Wealth Partners. "The best defense against inflation is being true to knowing your necessities and accepting the fact that [prices have] increased," said Braxton, a member of CNBC's Financial Advisor Council.

Inflation is a measure of how quickly the prices consumers pay for goods and services are rising. When inflation is high — and outpacing wage growth — there are two basic financial adjustments for households to make ends meet: increase income or decrease expenses, Braxton said. The consumer price index, a key gauge of inflation, rose 5% in the year through March, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday. That's an improvement from the peak around 9% in June, but elevated from policymakers' target around 2%. Average wages haven't kept pace. Hourly earnings fell 0.7% in the past year after accounting for inflation — meaning consumers' dollar is getting stretched a bit further.

watch now