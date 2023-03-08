Investing is 'a must' for women to achieve a secure retirement, advisor says. These 3 steps can help

Women tend to outperform men when it comes to investing, yet some may still be at risk of falling behind.

Over a 10-year span, women's returns were, on average, 40 basis points higher than their male counterparts, according to a 2021 report from Fidelity Investments that was based on more than 5 million accountholders.

While 67% of women are gaining the confidence to invest outside of retirement accounts, that still leaves 33% who are missing that opportunity, according to Fidelity.

What's more, women are more likely, at 50%, to say they're behind on retirement savings, versus 35% of men, a recent report from Goldman Sachs found.

For women who haven't made investing a priority, getting started should be at the top of their to-do list, said Stacy Francis, a certified financial planner and president and CEO of Francis Financial in New York. She is also a member of the CNBC Financial Advisor Council.

"Investing is not a 'nice to' for women; investing is a 'must,'" Francis said.

Maxing out 401(k) and IRA investments should be a priority, Francis said — and beyond that, the more an investor can do, the better.