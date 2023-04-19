Robo-advisor Betterment settles tax charges with SEC for $9 million

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission headquarters in Washington.

Robo-advisor firm Betterment agreed on Tuesday to settle charges with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for $9 million over alleged failures related to an automated tax service.

The sum will be distributed among roughly 25,000 client accounts, which lost about $4 million in potential tax benefits from 2016 to 2019, the SEC alleged.

The median payout for investors will be less than $100, Betterment estimated. Impacted customers will be notified of their compensation later this year when the SEC approves a distribution plan, the company said.

Betterment didn't admit or deny wrongdoing as part of its settlement agreement.

Betterment was among the initial crop of automated investment platforms — so-called robo-advisors — for retail investors that started cropping up around 2008, when the advent of the iPhone created a ubiquitous digital culture.

Betterment's alleged failures relate to "tax-loss harvesting."