Nvidia, Microsoft and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions

On Thursday's "Ask Halftime," our traders answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers about stocks and ETFs during this period of heightened market volatility, including whether to buy, sell or hold individual companies. Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management discussed Nvidia and Microsoft . She explained why these two stocks are the best ways to invest in artificial intelligence for now. However, she added, investors should keep a keen eye for future technologies to look into. Chevy Chase Trust's Amy Raskin said she sees gold going higher as long as the dollar continues to go down. Finally, Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners highlighted industrials and materials as the two top sectors to invest in for the remainder of the year.