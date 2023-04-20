LIVE UPDATES
Live updates: SpaceX makes new attempt at Starship orbital launch
This is CNBC's live blog covering SpaceX's orbital launch attempt of its Starship rocket on Thursday.
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas — Elon Musk's SpaceX is again attempting to launch of its towering Starship rocket to space after scrubbing an attempt earlier this week.
SpaceX made a first go at getting this launch off the ground on Monday, but a pressure valve in the Super Heavy booster apparently froze. The company's teams worked to resolve a number of unidentified issues to make a second attempt possible on Thursday.
The Starship orbital launch, out of a private facility in Texas along the Gulf Coast, represents the culmination of years of regulatory work and technological tests. SpaceX leadership has repeatedly stressed the experimental nature of the launch. The company had hoped to conduct the first orbital Starship launch as early as summer 2021, but faced delays in development and in winning FAA approval, which came late Friday.
Starship is designed to carry cargo and people beyond Earth and is critical to NASA's plan to return astronauts to the moon. Two years ago, SpaceX won a nearly $3 billion contract from NASA to use Starship as a crewed lunar lander. That would see Starship be used for as part of NASA's Artemis moon program, delivering astronauts to the lunar surface from the agency's SLS rocket and Orion capsule.
Below are live updates out of South Texas.
The launch window
SpaceX has a 62-minute window to get Starship off the ground today. The window opens at 9:28 a.m. ET and goes until 10:30 a.m. ET.
— Michael Sheetz
‘Working around the clock on many issues’
Musk tweeted on Wednesday that the SpaceX team was "working around the clock on many issues." At the time, he said there was "maybe" a chance the company would be ready in time to make a launch attempt on Thursday.
— Michael Sheetz
Who’s up for round two?
SpaceX postponed its first attempt to launch Starship Super Heavy on Monday, after making it most of the way through the countdown. The company reset for Thursday after conducting working on the rocket.
"Perhaps inevitable," Musk tweeted when the company announced it was aiming for April 20.
The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday issued SpaceX with the launch license the company needed to perform the flight, which represents the first time it tries to fly Starship to space.
SpaceX has not disclosed how much it has spent on the Starship program to date, but Musk previously estimated that he expects it will cost the company about $5 billion to complete.
— Michael Sheetz