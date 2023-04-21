LIVE UPDATES
Asia Pacific markets mostly lower as Japan's core inflation holds steady
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets largely fell on Friday as Japan's core inflation for March came in at 3.1%, unchanged from February, data from the Statistics Bureau showed.
This is the second straight month of slowing inflation after Japan's headline inflation hit a 41-year high of 4.3% in January.
The Nikkei 225 fell 0.45% in early trading, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.62%.
Private surveys for Japan and Australia's purchasing manager's index showed that business activity in both countries continued to expand, powered by their respective services sectors.
South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.37%, while the Kosdaq bucked the larger downtrend and gained 0.19%.
Futures tied to Hong Kong's Hang Seng index pointed to a lower open for the market, standing at 20,274 compared to the index's last close of 20,396.97.
Hong Kong will also release its inflation data for March, which is expected to come in at 1.8%.
Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes fell as investors assessed a mixed bag of corporate earnings, including disappointing results from Tesla.
The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.33%. The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.6%.
— CNBC's Tanaya Macheel contributed to this report
Japan's March core inflation holds steady at 3.1%
Japan's inflation rate came in at 3.2% in March, slightly lower than February's figure of 3.3%.
Core inflation, which strips out both food and energy costs, held steady at 3.1% from February.
— Lim Hui Jie
— Ganesh Rao
Q1 earnings scorecard
The first-quarter earnings season has kicked into high gear. Of the 81 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings to date, 76.5% reported above analyst expectations, according to Refinitiv.
Expectations are low for corporate America with stubborn inflation and recession fears. The S&P 500 companies are expected to post a decline of 6.8% for earnings this quarter, which would mark the largest earnings decline since the second quarter of 2020, according to FactSet.
— Yun Li
Fed's Mester indicates higher interest rates likely ahead
Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester indicated Thursday that interest rates could have a little further to rise this year and stay for for a while.
"I anticipate that monetary policy will need to move somewhat further into restrictive territory this year, with the fed funds rate moving above 5% and the real fed funds rate staying in positive territory for some time," she said during a speech in Akron, Ohio.
"Precisely how much higher the federal funds rate will need to go from here and for how long policy will need to remain restrictive will depend on economic and financial developments," Mester added.
With the benchmark federal funds rate is currently targeted between 4.75%-5%, Mester's comments indicate that another hike could be on the horizon. That meshes with market pricing, which is assigning an 83% probability of a 25 basis point increase in May. However, markets also think the Fed will be cutting by the end of the year as the economy slows.
Mester added that she has seen progress on inflation but that it "remains too high."
"We are much closer to the end of the tightening journey than the beginning, and how much further tightening is needed will depend on economic and financial developments and progress on our monetary policy goals," she added.
—Jeff Cox
Tesla notches worst post-earnings open since 2019
Tesla shares opened Thursday about 8% lower as investors parsed the earnings report that came after the bell Wednesday. It's the worst post-earnings open for the electric vehicle maker since the pandemic began, according to data from Bespoke Investment Group.
The stock hasn't seen a post-earnings open drop that large since the stock was down 11.9% on July 24, 2019, data from the firm shows.
The company posted a modest beat on revenue, while earnings per share were in line with analyst expectations. But net income and GAAP earnings both tumbled more than 20% from last year.
Thursday's open also stands in sharp contrast to the last time the company reported earnings. Shares opened up 10.8% on Jan. 25, which was the trading session following Tesla's fourth-quarter report.
— Alex Harring
Fed's Williams says inflation is still a problem
New York Fed President John Williams said Wednesday that inflation remains an issue for the U.S. economy, though he didn't provide specifics on where he thinks policy should go.
"Inflation is still too high, and we will use our monetary policy tools to restore price stability," Williams said in a speech at New York University, according to Reuters. Markets widely expect the Fed to hike rates another quarter percentage point at its next meeting, and Williams did not rebut that view.
Along with his comments on inflation, Williams noted that the banking system has "stabilized" following the tumult in March, and said he doesn't expect the economy to tilt into recession.
— Jeff Cox