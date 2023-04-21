Asia Pacific markets mostly lower as Japan's core inflation holds steady

A man pushes a trolley across a street in the Kowloon district of Hong Kong on November 22, 2022.

Asia-Pacific markets largely fell on Friday as Japan's core inflation for March came in at 3.1%, unchanged from February, data from the Statistics Bureau showed.

This is the second straight month of slowing inflation after Japan's headline inflation hit a 41-year high of 4.3% in January.

The Nikkei 225 fell 0.45% in early trading, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.62%.

Private surveys for Japan and Australia's purchasing manager's index showed that business activity in both countries continued to expand, powered by their respective services sectors.

South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.37%, while the Kosdaq bucked the larger downtrend and gained 0.19%.

Futures tied to Hong Kong's Hang Seng index pointed to a lower open for the market, standing at 20,274 compared to the index's last close of 20,396.97.

Hong Kong will also release its inflation data for March, which is expected to come in at 1.8%.