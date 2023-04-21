ChatGPT won't take over from humans for now, says founder of Indian tech giant

watch now

I am a great believer in the theory that the human mind is the most powerful imagination, machine. There is nothing that can beat the human mind. Narayana Murthy founder of Infosys

Murthy was the CEO of Infosys from 1981 to 2002. In 2014, he was ranked 13th among CNBC's 25 global business leaders who have made maximum impact on society. "But let's remember, both you and I have access to the same ChatGPT," he pointed out.

The human mind is what differentiates one from the other, said Murthy. "If there is a competition between you and me, you will use the ChatGPT output as your base, and then you will add your own differentiation, your own smartness, your own tweaking," continued Murthy. "And that's when the teachers will be much more impressed with you than with me." "The lazy guys will get C. Only smart people will get A," said Murthy. "Therefore, I am not so much worried about ChatGPT."

In 1981, Murthy and six other engineers founded Infosys with an initial capital of only $250. Infosys provides business consulting, information technology, software engineering and outsourcing services. Today, the company has grown into a multibillion dollar brand with a market capitalization of $62 billion and employs more than 346,000 across the globe from Asia-Pacific to North America to Europe and the Middle East. Infosys was the first Indian company to be listed on the Nasdaq in March 1999 and subsequently listed on the New York Stock Exchange in December 2012.