UK regulator holding up Microsoft's Activision deal set to get new powers to rein in Big Tech

Microsoft logo is seen on a smartphone placed on displayed Activision Blizzard's games character.

The U.K. government on Tuesday published a draft bill that would give a newly created division within the independent competition regulator powers to levy huge fines against Big Tech firms for competition abuses, and investigate and block acquisitions with greater speed.

The draft Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers bill will take aim at tech companies with annual revenues of at least £25 billion ($31.2 billion) globally, or £1 billion in the U.K., according to a statement.

That's sure to include Amazon , Apple , Google , Microsoft and Meta , which generated $514 billion, $394.33 billion, $282.8 billion, $198 billion and $116.6 billion in revenue respectively in 2022.

The bill will empower the Digital Markets Unit – a new regulatory body within the Competition and Markets Authority that was created in 2020 with a mandate to promote competition and innovation in digital markets – with enhanced enforcement powers regarding Big Tech mergers and acquisitions.

That includes changes to the thresholds for mergers and fines that mean the CMA "can conduct faster and more flexible competition investigations, which identify and stop unlawful anticompetitive conduct more quickly," the CMA said in a separate statement.

The new law, which is set to be unveiled in Parliament on Tuesday, will also give the CMA the ability to impose fines of at least 10% of firms' global annual revenues on firms that breach the rules. The law hasn't yet been approved by lawmakers but is widely expected to receive cross-party support.

The CMA has been at the center of some major Big Tech crackdowns lately. The watchdog has held up Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of video game publisher Activision Blizzard with an in-depth competition investigation. It previously ordered Facebook to divest the U.S. GIF-making platform Giphy.