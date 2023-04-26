Google had a 'Kodak moment' last year as Microsoft takes lead in AI, strategist says

Google launched Bard AI, it's own chatbot to rival Microsoft and OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Google last year had a "Kodak moment" when it came to artificial intelligence, giving rival Microsoft an edge with the technology, one strategist told CNBC on Wednesday.

Cyrus Mewawalla, head of thematic intelligence at GlobalData, called AI the big theme of 2023 and said that "Microsoft has stolen a lead on Google" with its investment in OpenAI — the company behind ChatGPT.

"Microsoft is currently winning this race in AI," Mewawalla told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe."

ChatGPT is a viral AI chatbot that is trained on large amounts of data to give responses to user queries.

Microsoft has announced plans to integrate ChatGPT into some cloud computing products, as it looks to infuse AI across its business.

Google, under parent Alphabet , has been investing in AI for years. The company acquired British AI start-up Deepmind in 2014 to supercharge its efforts with the technology.

Last week, Alphabet merged its Google Research team Brain with DeepMind, in a bid to bring the arms closer and concentrate its AI efforts.

Mewawalla said this should have been done "a long time ago" and that Google, even though it has "great AI," fell behind Microsoft last year.

"In a way in 2022, it (Google) had a Kodak moment. It had the leading product but it kept it aside for fear that it could cannibalize its core business. Now its core business is under massive threat," Mewawalla.