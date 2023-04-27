Recession risk and inflation fears creating 'a huge amount of confusion' for investors, strategist says

Market participants are contending with the risk of persistently higher inflation and a bleak economic outlook, which strategists say is stoking a heady mix of confusion and pessimism.

It comes as investors monitor a fresh batch of U.S. economic data that will provide further clues as to whether inflation is cooling, and whether the Federal Reserve is likely to announce another interest rate hike at its next meeting in early May.

Bob Parker, senior advisor at International Capital Markets Association, said investor confusion appeared to be emerging as a big theme in financial markets.

"If you look at the surveys of investor positioning and investor thinking, there is a huge amount of confusion at the moment," Parker told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Wednesday.

"Is inflation coming down rapidly or not? To what extent is the U.S. economy and for that matter, the European economy slowing down? And what are the recession risks?" Parker said.

"And so, given those uncertainties, I think investors are reducing risk at the moment and booking, frankly, what are decent profits year-to-date."

Parker said many investors were profit-taking on the "good returns" seen year-to-date in both the U.S. and Europe, as "clearly, the first quarter earnings are going to be very negative."