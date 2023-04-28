China's top leaders say the economy doesn't have enough 'internal' drive

People attend a job fair in Beijing on Aug. 26, 2022. Unemployment for young people ages 16 to 24 has remained persistently high over the last year.

BEIJING — China's top leaders said at a regular meeting Friday that domestic demand is still insufficient, according to state media.

The assessment came after China reported better-than-expected GDP growth of 4.5% in the first quarter, prompting several investment firms to raise their economic forecasts for the year.

"At present the positive turn in China's economy is primarily one of a recovery. Internal drivers still aren't strong, and demand is still insufficient," a state media readout of the meeting said in Chinese, translated by CNBC.

"Economic transformation and upgrade faces new resistance, and the promotion of high quality development still needs to overcome many difficulties and challenges," the readout said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping led Friday's gathering of Chinese leaders, known as the Politburo.