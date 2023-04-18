China's economy grew 4.5% in the first quarter, the fastest pace in a year

China's first-quarter gross domestic product rose sharply while global peers face slowing growth as central banks hike rates to tame inflation.

GDP grew by 4.5% in the first quarter, China's National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday. That was higher than the 4% forecast in a Reuters poll of economists and marks the highest growth since the first quarter of last year. Quarter-on-quarter, the economy grew 2.2%.

Retail sales jumped 10.6% in March, exceeding expectations for growth of 7.4% while industrial output rose 3.9%, slightly lower than Reuters' forecasts of 4%.

Year-to-date fixed asset investment rose 5.1% compared with a year ago, also below estimates for growth of 5.7%.

The economy expanded 2.9% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

China's growth has been under the spotlight as it reopens after ending most of its strict Covid restrictions that were in place for nearly three years.