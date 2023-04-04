After a 'rollercoaster' quarter, strategists are still relatively upbeat about Asia-Pacific markets

"China's growth recovery and north Asia's earnings rebound in 2024 remain our key investment themes and overweight areas," Goldman Sachs' strategists, led by Timothy Moe, wrote in a Saturday note.

It's been a dramatic quarter for Asia-Pacific stock markets, but strategists are expecting the region to be in better shape than its global peers.

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on the first day of trade of the second quarter of the year, with economists predicting China's recovery will cushion the dampening effect of high global interest rates on the regional economy.

Mainland China's bourses led gains in the wider region on Monday, with the Shenzhen Component closing its session 1.4% higher and the Shanghai Composite up by 0.72%.

"China's growth recovery and north Asia's earnings rebound in 2024 remain our key investment themes and overweight areas," Goldman Sachs' strategists, led by Timothy Moe, wrote in a Saturday note.

The firm reiterated its expectations for China's economy to grow by 6% this year — more than the government's target of "around 5%." The Goldman strategists said their views are supported by strong activity data seen in the previous quarter.