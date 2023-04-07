China's recovery is taking longer than expected, so Citi is pushing back its stock rebound forecasts

Pictured here is a shopping street in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

BEIJING — China's economic recovery is taking longer than expected, prompting Citi analysts to push back their forecasts for a stock market rebound by three months.

Instead of June, Citi now expects it will now take until the end of September for the Hang Seng Index to reach 24,000, analysts said in a report Thursday. That's about 18% above current levels.

The Hang Seng Index closed at 20,331.20 on Thursday, up about 2.8% for the year so far.

"We expect [first-quarter 2023 corporate] results to be on the weaker side as post COVID recovery seems slower than expected," the Citi report said. It said analysis of 2022 results of 316 Chinese companies found more misses than beats.

China has reported a modest recovery in economic growth for the first two months of the year. The country ended its stringent Covid controls in December.

Earnings from Chinese e-commerce giants JD.com and Alibaba have also indicated that consumers remain conservative about spending.