Series I bond rates fall to 4.3% amid cooling inflation

Series I bonds will offer a 4.3% interest rate through October, according to new rates issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury on Friday.

The new rate marks a decline from the 6.89% annual returns Series I bonds were offering for the six months ending in April. That record rate prompted higher demand for the bonds, which offer inflation protection.

The new 4.3% rate comes as inflation has been coming down. The personal consumption expenditures price index, a key measure for inflation watched by the Federal Reserve, rose 0.3% in March and 4.6% for the year, according to new government data released on Friday.

The change in Series I bond rates is determined by another government inflation measure, the consumer price index, which rose 0.1% in March and 5% from a year ago.

Series I bonds earn both a fixed rate of interest and a rate that changes with inflation.

The new 4.3% rate includes a fixed rate of 0.90% and will be effective from May 1 to Oct. 31.