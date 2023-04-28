Stocks making the biggest moves midday: First Republic, Snap, Amazon, Intel and more

POLAND - 2023/03/21: In this photo illustration, a First Republic Bank logo is displayed on a smartphone with stock market percentages in the background. (Photo Illustration by Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

First Republic — Shares of the regional bank fell by 50% after sources told CNBC's David Faber that the most likely outcome for First Republic is to be taken into receivership by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporate. However, there is still hope for a rescue deal to occur before the regulator would step in, the sources said.

Snap — The Snapchat parent company cratered about 18% after missing revenue expectations for the recent quarter. Snap's revenue fell 6% from a year ago.

Amazon — The company fell 3.8% as investors contend with concerns over the future of Amazon's cloud business. The company beat expectations on both adjusted earnings per share and revenue on Thursday.

Intel — Intel shares rose more than 4% even after the company reported its largest quarterly loss on record and a 133% reduction year over year. Even so, Intel reported a smaller-than-expected loss per share and better-than-expected revenue. Benchmark upgraded the chipmaker, saying the worst is priced into shares.

Pinterest — Pinterest's stock plunged more than 17% after sharing disappointing second-quarter guidance. The move in shares came despite the image-sharing company's beat on the top and bottom lines.

Charter Communications – Shares popped 8% after Charter Communications topped revenue expectations for the previous quarter, boosted by solid gains within its internet segment.

First Solar — The solar energy company's stock plunged 14% after its first quarter results fell short of expectations. First Solar posted 40 cents earnings per share on revenues of $548 million. Analysts had estimated $1.02 earnings per share on revenues of $718 million, according to Refinitiv data.

Chevron — The energy stock rose 0.8% after the company beat expectations for first-quarter earnings and revenue. The strong results were boosted by its refining business, which helped offset a decline in oil and gas production amid a slide in oil prices.

Exxon Mobil — The stock gained about 2% after the oil giant posted a record first-quarter profit before the bell, despite the pullback in oil prices. Exxon Mobil's adjusted earnings per share was $2.83, beating the $2.59 expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv. Its revenue of $86.56 billion also came in above the $85.41 billion expected.

Colgate-Palmolive — The consumer giant saw its stock rally 4% after the company reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped expectations. Colgate also raised annual organic sales forecast, seeing consistent price increases and solid demand for its pet nutrition products.

T-Mobile — The telecommunications stock slid 3.1% after first-quarter revenue disappointed expectations, according to Refinitiv. T-Mobile US reported revenue of $19.63 billion, lower than the $19.82 billion estimate.

Bloomin' Brands — The Outback parent added 2.9% after its earnings report came in ahead of analyst expectations. The company reported 98 cents in earnings per share, above the 89 cents expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $1.24 billion, slightly ahead of the $1.22 billion anticipated.

Alteryx – Shares of the data analytics firm tumbled about 17% after the company posted revenue for the first quarter that came in just below analysts' expectations, according to FactSet, and projected a wider-than-expected loss for the second quarter. Alteryx also announced an 11% cut in its headcount.

Newell Brands — Shares gained 2% even after the consumer goods company reported a wider-than-expected loss. Revenue topped Wall Street's expectations.

