5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Traders on the floor of the NYSE, April 27, 2023. Source: NYSE

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Turn the page

Stocks are coming off a strong April, which gave the Dow its best month since January, and May is going to test those positive vibes right out of the gate. This week brings a ton of corporate earnings report (see below) as well as the Federal Reserve's latest decision on interest rates. Wall Street expects the Fed to raise its benchmark rate by a quarter point Wednesday. After that, though, observers expect the central bank to ease off on rate hikes as the economy continues to absorb the aftershocks of the crisis that has now claimed three prominent regional U.S. banks with the seizure of First Republic on Monday. Follow live market updates.

2. JPMorgan scoops up First Republic

A First Republic Bank branch is pictured in Midtown Manhattan in New York City, March 13, 2023. Mike Segar | Reuters

First Republic on Monday became the third prominent U.S. bank to fail within the past two months. Regulators seized the ailing regional lender after an absolutely crushing week that started with a revelation that it suffered more withdrawals than expected during the first quarter. By the end of Friday, First Republic's stock was down 97% for the year and major banks were circling to pick up the pieces in case the company went into receivership. JPMorgan Chase emerged as the buyer after several banks reportedly made bids. First Republic clients at 84 branches throughout the U.S. will now be JPMorgan customers, and they'll have "full access to all of their deposits," according to the FDIC. For its part, JPMorgan sees the acquisition as a positive. "This acquisition modestly benefits our company overall, it is accretive to shareholders, it helps further advance our wealth strategy, and it is complementary to our existing franchise," CEO Jamie Dimon said.

3. More earnings coming right up

Tim Cook, Apple's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) greets the media with folded hands outside the Apple store at Jio World Drive mall, Mumbai, India, April 18, 2023. Ashish Vaishnav | Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

This earnings season is halfway over, and so far it's been fairly positive. Nearly 80% of companies that have already reported posted profits that topped Wall Street's expectations. Likewise, profits have declined less than feared. Much of the relative strength has come from tech companies such as Meta and Microsoft after a brutal 2022 for Silicon Valley and the Nasdaq. Three more tech giants are on the schedule this week – Apple, AMD and Qualcomm – but investors will have plenty to sort through from other industries, as well. Here's when the major names report this week: Tuesday: Uber Restaurant Brands Pfizer Ford Starbucks AMD

Wednesday: CVS Yum Brands Qualcomm

Thursday: Moderna Paramount Global Apple

Friday: Warner Bros. Discovery

Saturday: Berkshire Hathaway

4. Dorsey rips Musk

Elon Musk has served August 22, 2022 former Twitter boss Jack Dorsey with a subpoena in a hunt for material to help him get out of buying the giant social media platform for $44 billion as agreed. Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images

It was just over a year ago when Jack Dorsey, Twitter's co-founder and former CEO, said Elon Musk was the "singular solution" to take over and improve the social media company. Now Dorsey says he thinks Musk is the wrong person for the job and that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO should have walked away from his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter. "It all went south," he said. (Musk did try to get out of the deal, and the matter eventually went to court before the billionaire went through with it.) Dorsey was responding to users on Bluesky, a Dorsey-backed emerging social media network that is shaping up to be an alternative to Twitter.

5. Munger has a warning

Charlie Munger at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting in Los Angeles California. May 1, 2021. Gerard Miller | CNBC