Italy signed up to China's Belt and Road Initiative. Now it's having second thoughts

Italy's rather surprising decision to join China's Belt and Road Initiative a few years backs is being thrusted back into the fore, with a deadline to potentially end it fast approaching under Rome's new leadership.

Italy has previously been described as a "middle-power" bridge used by Beijing and Moscow to strike deals with a country that's a member of NATO, the European Union, and the G-7 group of advanced economies.

In 2019, Rome sent shockwaves throughout the Western world when it signed up to the BRI — China's massive infrastructure and investment plan aimed at boosting its influence across the world. At the time, analysts said that by joining the project, Italy was undermining Europe's ability to stand up to Beijing.

When former European Central Bank governor Mario Draghi took power in Rome in 2021, he froze the agreement and led a critical screening of Chinese investments in the country — having vetoed at least three Chinese takeovers during that year.

Two years down the line and with a new government in place, Rome is now having another think about its ties with China.

"It is a very controversial issue for the Italian government," Silvia Menegazzi, professor of international relations and Chinese studies at Luiss University, said over the phone, adding that this is due to one key reason: Taiwan.

China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province, while Taiwan sees itself as separate from China, having ruled itself since splitting from the mainland in 1949 following a protracted civil war. Tensions between the two have risen over the years and high-level U.S. politicians' visits to Taiwan have drawn Beijing's ire.

New Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said via Twitter prior to her election in September — and standing next to a representative from Taiwan — that she stands alongside those who believe in democracy.

If Italy chooses closer ties to Taiwan that will surely jeopardize its relations with China. At the same time, deepening investment links with Beijing might go against what Meloni promised pre-election.

A delegation of Italian politicians was due to travel to Taiwan in April. But the trip was postponed to an unspecified date, according to media reports.

"I believe they might not decide anything," Menegazzi said, suggesting the Italian government will continue its Belt and Road participation for now.