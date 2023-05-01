There's still time to claim your share of $1.5 billion in unclaimed tax refunds from 2019, IRS says

The 2022 federal tax deadline has passed for most Americans, but another key date is approaching for past-due filers.

If you're one of the nearly 1.5 million people with an unclaimed tax refund from 2019, the last chance to file your return is July 17, according to the IRS.

Those refunds are worth almost $1.5 billion in total, with a median payment of $893, the agency said. There's a state-by-state breakdown of median potential refunds for 2019 here.

Typically, there's a three-year deadline to claim refunds for unfiled returns before the money becomes the property of the U.S. Department of the Treasury. In most years, that deadline coincides with the federal tax filing deadline. But there's extra time for 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The 2019 tax returns came due during the pandemic, and many people may have overlooked or forgotten about these refunds," IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said in a statement. "We want taxpayers to claim these refunds, but time is running out."

With the 2019 tax deadline extended until July, Werfel said, many Americans, particularly lower earners such as students and part-time workers, may have accidentally skipped the filing.

"People get scared and think it's going to be harder than it really is," said certified financial planner John Chichester Jr., founder and chief executive of Chichester Financial Group in Phoenix. "And they don't realize that they're leaving money on the table."