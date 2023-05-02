Wall Street is cutting more jobs as Morgan Stanley plans 3,000 layoffs

The logo of Morgan Stanley is seen in New York

As Wall Street's slump in IPOs and mergers deepens this year, top advisory firms including Morgan Stanley , Bank of America and Citigroup have turned to job cuts in recent weeks.

Morgan Stanley plans to eliminate roughly 3,000 positions by the end of June, according to a person with knowledge of the plans.

That equates to roughly 5% of the New York-based bank's workforce when excluding the financial advisors and support staff who will be spared in the cuts, the person said. The layoffs are expected to impact banking and trading staff the most, according to Bloomberg, which reported the moves earlier.

A historic boom in deals ignited by the pandemic was followed by a bust that began last year after the Federal Reserve started raising rates to hit the brakes on an overheating economy. The IPOs, debt issuance and mergers that feed Wall Street have all remain muted this year. For instance, IPO volumes are 74% lower than last year, according to Dealogic data.

For Morgan Stanley, the cuts show that Wall Street is wrangling with expenses as the slump drags on for longer than expected. The bank already cut about 2% of its workforce in December, CNBC reported.