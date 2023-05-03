A looming El Niño could prompt a spike in global temperatures, UN agency warns

The sun sets beyond visitors to Liberty Memorial as the temperature hovers around 100 degrees in Kansas City, Mo.

An El Niño climate pattern will likely develop later this year, which could exacerbate global warming and break temperature records around the world, forecasters from the World Meteorological Organization said on Wednesday.

The United Nations agency said it cannot yet forecast the strength or duration of the El Niño, but according to its outlook, there is a 60% chance that the El Niño will form between May and July and an 80% chance it will form between July and September.

Petteri Taalas, the secretary general of the WMO, in a news release said the Earth just experienced the eight warmest years on record, despite a cooling La Niña event over the past three years that acted as a temporary brake on global temperature rise.

"The development of an El Niño will most likely lead to a new spike in global heating and increase the chance of breaking temperature records," Taalas said. He added the event is also associated with increased drought or rainfall in different parts of the world.

An El Niño has the opposite effects on weather and climate patterns than a La Niña. Both weather patterns result from variations in ocean temperatures in the Equatorial Pacific and are part of an intermittent cycle known as the El Niño-Southern Oscillation, or ENSO.