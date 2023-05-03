Bank of Korea governor says it's 'premature' to talk about rate cuts

Rhee Chang-yong, governor of the Bank of Korea, at an event during the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, April 14, 2023.

Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong says it's too early to start talking about rate cuts.

The South Korean central bank was one of the first to pause its tightening cycle, spurring market speculation that it could soon begin cutting rates. But Rhee told CNBC's Chery Kang at the Asian Development Bank's annual meeting Incheon that those expectations are "premature."

"We made it clear, given that our core inflation is still well above our target, and our inflation is, we have good news, that our inflation is going below 4% in April, so it's going down," Rhee said Wednesday. "But still, I think that given that it's above the target, we have to wait and see and then you know, it would be a little bit premature to talk about pivot at this moment."

Rhee's comments come a day after the economy reported inflation reached a 14-month low of 3.7% while hovering above the central bank's target of 2%.

"We paused our interest rate [hikes] in the last two meetings because we have increased our interest rate by 300 basis points in 1½ years, very fast in pace. And we think it's the right time for us to kind of assess what is the accumulated impact from this rapid increase," Rhee said.