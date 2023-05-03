Prosecutors close to decision on charging Hunter Biden, report says

Hunter Biden, U.S. President Joe Biden's son, attends the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 10, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Federal prosecutors are getting close to deciding whether to criminally charge Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, after a yearslong investigation, a new report said.

Prosecutors are known to be weighing whether to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes, as well as another charge related to an allegedly false statement he made when buying a gun in 2018.

Hunter's lawyers met last week in Washington, D.C., with prosecutors at the Department of Justice about the probe, a step routinely taken shortly before authorities move to charge people.

Among those prosecutors was David Weiss, the U.S. attorney for Delaware, who is leading the investigation, and who will decide whether to charge Hunter, according to The Washington Post report on Wednesday, adding it could happen soon.