PacWest falls 50% after hours on report bank is weighing sale

PacWest Bancorp shares tumbled 53% in extended trading on Wednesday following a report that the bank is weighing strategic options, including a potential sale.

The regional bank has been assessing options, including a breakup or a capital raise, according to a Bloomberg report citing sources familiar. A formal sale has yet to start as PacWest does not have many potential buyers interested in the whole firm, the report said.

A PacWest spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The shares of many West Coast regional banks have been hit particularly hard since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in March, in part because of concerns that their customer bases are similar. This week, First Republic Bank was seized by regulators and sold to JPMorgan Chase.

The Los Angeles-based PacWest has a roughly $750 million market cap, and is down by 72% this year. On Wednesday, PacWest shares declined nearly 2% during the regular session, and notched their fifth straight losing session.