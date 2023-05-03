PacWest falls 50% after hours on report bank is weighing sale

PacWest Bancorp shares tumbled 53% in extended trading on Wednesday following a report that the bank is weighing strategic options, including a potential sale.
The regional bank has been assessing options, including a breakup or a capital raise, according to a Bloomberg report citing sources familiar. A formal sale has yet to start as PacWest does not have many potential buyers interested in the whole firm, the report said.
related investing news
A PacWest spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The shares of many West Coast regional banks have been hit particularly hard since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in March, in part because of concerns that their customer bases are similar. This week, First Republic Bank was seized by regulators and sold to JPMorgan Chase.
The Los Angeles-based PacWest has a roughly $750 million market cap, and is down by 72% this year. On Wednesday, PacWest shares declined nearly 2% during the regular session, and notched their fifth straight losing session.
Other regional banks declined in extended trading following the report, with the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF shedding 4.4%. Shares of Western Alliance Bancorp dropped 29%, while Comerica slid 11%. KeyCorp shares fell 6%.
PacWest reported that total deposits declined more than $5 billion in the first quarter to $28.2 billion as of March 31. However, the company said that it saw a net gain of $1.1 billion in deposits from March 20 until quarter end.
PacWest also said that deposits grew by another $700 million from March 31 through April 24.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.
— CNBC's Jesse Pound contributed reporting.