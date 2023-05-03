Former top execs of SVB and Signature Bank will testify at Senate hearing this month

People walk by a Manhattan branch of Signature Bank which was closed by bank regulators on Sunday on March 13, 2023 in New York City.

WASHINGTON — Former top executives of the failed Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank will testify before the Senate on May 16, the chamber's Banking Committee announced late Wednesday.

Greg Becker was chief executive of the California-based SVB at the time of its March 10 collapse. Scott Shay and Eric Howell were the chairman and president, respectively, of New York-based Signature Bank when it collapsed just days after SVB's failure.

The hearing will mark the first time that any of the men has spoken in public about the bank failures that rocked U.S. financial markets. News that the executives would testify came after Becker declined a previous invitation to appear at a March 28 committee hearing.

"You must answer for the bank's downfall," committee Chairman Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and ranking member Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., wrote in their March 23 letter to Becker.

Former Signature Bank CEO Joseph DePaolo received a similar letter at the time. DePaolo is not expected to testify next week.

The former bank executives can expect a grilling from senators on both sides of the aisle.

In the two months since the banks collapsed, CNBC has reported on stock sales by four top executives at SVB in the weeks and months ahead of the bank's collapse. Senators have followed up, and asked Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Gary Gensler to investigate the sales.