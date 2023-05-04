J&J's consumer health spinoff Kenvue opens at $25.53, a 16% jump, in public market debut

Thibaut Mongon, CEO and Paul Ruh CFO of Kenvue Inc. a Johnson & Johnson's consumer-health business, pose together during the company's IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., May 4, 2023.

Johnson & Johnson 's consumer health spinoff Kenvue jumped 16% in its market debut on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday, marking the biggest U.S. IPO in more than a year.

The new company opened at $25.53 per share after originally pricing its IPO at $22 Wednesday night, toward the high end of its target range.

Kenvue sold 172.8 million shares in an upsized deal that raised about $3.8 billion and valued the company at roughly $41 billion.

At its opening price, Kenvue had an implied valuation of nearly $48 billion.

The company, which trades under the ticker "KVUE," holds a wealth of widely known consumer brands such as Band-Aid, Tylenol, Listerine, Neutrogena, Aveeno and J&J's namesake baby powder.

"Millions of consumers around the world this morning wake up with a Kenvue product in their home," CEO Thibaut Mongon, told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" Thursday morning ahead of the stock's debut.

Mongon previously served as J&J's executive vice president and worldwide chair of consumer health. He will sit on Kenvue's board.