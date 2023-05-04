Novo Nordisk cuts some U.S. supply of Wegovy obesity drug as demand soars

Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk said Thursday it was cutting the supply of starter doses of its obesity drug Wegovy in the U.S. as it struggles to keep up with surging demand.

Chief Financial Officer Karsten Munk Knudsen told CNBC that halving the supply of Wegovy starter doses was intended to ensure existing patients could continue to assess the drug in the U.S.

"This is about safeguarding continuity of care for patients and, as a consequence, we only want to start patients with the amount of product in terms of [what] they can continue in therapy," he told "Street Signs."

Novo Nordisk reported forecast-beating first-quarter sales Thursday following a spike in demand for its blockbuster weight-loss drug.

Still, shares of the pharmaceutical giant were down 7% on Thursday morning on news of the supply cut.

Knudsen said the company was "ramping up supply every day," and currently had two contract manufacturers working to boost output, with a third expected to come online in the second half of 2023. He added that there were further plans to increase production in the coming years.

"This is also a reflection of a very big market and a very big unmet need for safe and efficacious medication, and that's where Wegovy comes in, being very efficacious and safe for patients [with obesity]," he said.