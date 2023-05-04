Regional bank stocks continue to slide on Thursday with PacWest leading the way down 40%

In this article PACW

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on April 26, 2023 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

The rout in regional banks picked up steam again on Thursday morning, with several stocks poised to open trading with sizeable losses. PacWest sank 40% in premarket trading. The slide began on Wednesday evening following news that the Los Angeles-based bank was exploring strategic options, including a potential sale.

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Shares of PacWest were poised to open sharply lower on Thursday.

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Shares of First Horizon were under pressure after the lenders' merger with TD Bank was called off.